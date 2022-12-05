66º

Politics

DeSantis, wife to hold news conference in Punta Gorda

Event to be held at American Legion Post No. 103

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as his wife Casey listens. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Punta Gorda.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Post No. 103.

The topic of conversation is not known, but the governor will be joined by his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, and state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

