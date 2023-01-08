Could Wall Street rebound in 2023? ‘Stock Doctor’ weighs in

ORLANDO, Fla. – From Wall Street to Main Street, 2022 was a rough economic year for Americans.

The Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates last year in an effort to tame historic inflation, one of the reasons the stock market suffered its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with wealth manager Lee Siler, AKA the “Stock Doctor,” on “The Weekly” to discuss his 2023 forecast and the uncertainty that still lies ahead.

“I think last year was kind of an anomaly,” Siler said. “This is not your vanilla-type, organic economic meltdown. This is a Fed-induced recession that they had to do because the Fed didn’t do their job and kept using the word transitory — which means temporary — when they were talking about inflation. It wasn’t temporary. It wasn’t transitory. In fact, it hurt a lot of people.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: