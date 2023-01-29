News 6 political analyst talks classified documents, potential DeSantis presidential run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Classified documents, the debt ceiling and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dominated national political headlines last week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the growing controversy of keeping classified documents from their time in office.

Meanwhile, the United States reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, setting the stage for a monthslong political battle over how to move forward.

News 6 political analyst Jim Clark sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain the saga surrounding the documents, what could happen if the government defaults on its debt and DeSantis’ potential 2024 presidential run.

“The governor of Florida is getting more publicity than the 49 other governors combined,” Clark said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. He’s dominating the national conversation.”

Clark expects Gov. DeSantis to announce he’s running for president sometime in the spring. Former President Trump already announced his candidacy in November.

