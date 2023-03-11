Bill 999 targets educational programs on diversity, equity, inclusion, critical race theory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida House Bill 999 aims to target diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, also known as DEI, and the study of critical race theory at all of the state’s public universities, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports the passing of the bill to ban all spending designated to “promote, support, or maintain” the subjects that supporters describe as “political identity” filters.

“The people who are going to suffer the consequences of these bills are kids,” claimed Chris Finan, the executive director of the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Finan warned that one of the consequences of the restrictions could be that Florida schools’ reputations get damaged to the point that adding them to a resume could become like a “badge of infamy.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Some students organized protests against the bill. Police officers arrested four students on Monday at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

The students — Gia Davila, 21; Laura Rodriguez, 23; Jeanie Kida, 26; and Chrisley Carpio, 31 — faced charges of battery on a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer without violence; and disrupting a school campus or function, according to Hillsborough County records.

In response, DeSantis’ office released a statement saying that House Bill 999 aims to push back “against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination.”

Finan said the bill also presents a threat to college professors.

“They can be reviewed... without any cause, without any shown need for such a review, which is going to hang like a hammer of the heads of teachers,” Finan said.

DeSantis has supported other laws related to public education. He signed the Parental Rights in Education bill to limit education about topics like gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools, and the House Bill 1467, which seeks to cut back on “inappropriate” and “pornographic” books available to students in schools.

DeSantis endorsed Florida House Bill 7, better known as the Stop WOKE Act, to restrict educational discussions about race and gender at schools, but a federal judge blocked it late last year.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: