Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer seeks 6th term

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is officially running for a sixth term in office.

Dyer shared a Facebook post on Monday, saying he is proud of his accomplishments, but “our work is not finished.”

“We have big, shared plans to create more jobs, make housing more affordable, improve public safety, increase transportation accessibility, continue to promote smart and sustainable growth for the future, and fight for our values,” the post reads.

Dyer closes the post asking residents to “put your faith in me again this November.”

Dyer is already the city’s longest serving mayor after first being elected in 2003.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Several others have also filed to run in November’s race, including former Commissioner Sam Ings, who lost to Dyer in 2019.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: