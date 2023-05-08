Jackie Espinosa discusses ‘ghost’ candidate claims in Osceola race

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County Commission candidate on Monday will discuss a lawsuit against her opponents, claiming they schemed to ensure she would lose.

Business owner Jackie Espinosa, who’s now running for Kissimmee mayor, lost the District 4 seat to Cheryl Grieb in August.

Carlos Irizarry, another candidate in the race and a former Kissimmee city commissioner, garnered nearly 13% of the vote. Espinosa claims Irizarry told her he was asked to join the race as a “ghost” candidate to lure Latino votes to help Grieb win.

Irizarry was arrested last week, but details about the charges have not yet been released. He has since been released, records show.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Espinosa will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live at the top of this story.