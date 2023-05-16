WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: DeSantis speaks at Florida church

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference at a church in Broward County.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Coastal Community Church at Lighthouse Point, northeast of Pompano Beach.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

The news conference will be streamed live at the top of this story.

DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.