Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to launch presidential campaign. Here’s when

DeSantis plans to formalize his candidacy next week, potentially more formally at an event next month, CBS News says.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign next week, according to CBS News.

CBS News reported that DeSantis plans to officially file with the Federal Election Commission to formalize his presidential candidacy.

Sources told CBS News that a formal kickoff event is planned closer to June 1.

Speculation about a presidential run ramped up following the governor’s 20-point victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the 2022 midterm election, but that was before former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy.

With the help of GOP supermajorities in the statehouse, the Republican has been able to push through an aggressive agenda during the legislative session that’s expected to form the base of his White House run.

One of the bills approved during the legislative session allows DeSantis to run for president while remaining the governor of Florida.

The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign.

Democrats called the effort a cynical attempt to clear the way for DeSantis to run while remaining as governor. His current term in Tallahassee would end in January 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

