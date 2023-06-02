Who is Nikki Haley, Republican candidate for president?

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley smiles while taking a question from the audience during a campaign gathering, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Nikki Haley is already familiar with breaking barriers.

In a political career that started in 2004, Haley became the first Indian-American to be elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives and then the first female governor in South Carolina’s history when she was elected to that post in 2010.

Following a successful reelection bid for governor on 2014, Haley eventually became the first Indian American to serve as a member of a presidential cabinet when she served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017 and 2018 under President Donald Trump.

Now, Haley hopes to break the ultimate barrier by becoming the first woman to be elected President of the United States.

Haley announced her candidacy in February.

Before venturing into politics, Haley was a businesswoman and fundraiser.