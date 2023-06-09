Read the federal indictment of former President Trump in classified documents case

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump described a Pentagon plan of attack and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9. The document marks the Justice Departments first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday detailing the timeline of events and why prosecutors say Trump should be charged.

The U.S. Justice Department released the 49-page indictment to the public Friday afternoon.

Trump faces several charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, a count of withholding a document or record, a count of corruptly concealing a document or record, a count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, a count of scheme to conceal and a count of false statements and representations.

You can read the indictment below.

Trump Indictment by Christie Zizo on Scribd

