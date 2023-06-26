WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis discusses US border security

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., June 17, 2023. DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s running for president, will hold a news conference Monday in Texas, where he’s expected to roll out his policy on border security in the United States.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Last month, DeSantis announced a plan to send more than 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the United States and Mexico. The Republican governor said he was sending 800 soldiers, 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, 101 state troopers and 20 wildlife officers. Florida also sent five planes, 17 drones, two command vehicles and 10 boats, according to a news release.

DeSantis previously sent support to the U.S. southern border in Texas and Arizona in 2021 following requests for assistance from the governors of those states.

DeSantis has made immigration a major issue during his time as governor. Last week, DeSantis signed into law a sweeping immigration bill that bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

