Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Marion County residents

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County utilities have issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents due to an emergency repair to a water main.

Customers within the Bluefields, Delcrest, Fort King Forest, Hi Cliff and Sleepy Hollow communities are advised to bring water intended for consumption to a rapid boil for at least one minute until this notice is lifted. Bottled water can also be substituted for drinking, cooking and hygienic purposes.

Water used for laundry, bathing and/or showering does not need to be boiled.

Utilies will perform water testing and will advise customers once this notice is lifted.

For more information, you can reach out to Customer Service at 352-307-6000.

