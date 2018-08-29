Democrats choose Nikki Fried as Agriculture Commissioner nominee

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole "Nikki" Fried won the Democratic nomination for Agriculture Commissioner of Florida in Tuesday's primary election.

Fried will now face a yet-to-be-declared Republican in the Nov. 6 general election.

Adam Putnam, a Republican, is term-limited as the current ag commissioner and cannot seek re-election. He's running for governor, facing off against Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

The official title of the post is Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the officeholder oversees gun permits, inspects gas pumps and roller coasters, fields consumer complaints and more.

The post serves a four-year term and allows candidates to hold the office for two terms at a yearly salary of $128,971.96.

Fried is an attorney who works with Florida lawmakers and regulators nationwide, advocating legislative and regulatory initiatives identified by clients. During the 2016 legislative session, she played a role in the passage of House Bill 307, relating to the usage of medical marijuana for the terminally ill.

The rest of the field consisted of Roy David Walker and Jeffrey Duane Porter.

Walker is an environmental scientist and president of the South Florida Audubon Society. He also sits on the Everglades Regional Conservation Committee and is vice president of the Broward Chapter of the Democratic Environmental Caucus.

Porter has been the mayor of Homestead since 2013. He served on the Homestead City Council from 1997-2007 and was vice mayor from 1997 to 1999.

