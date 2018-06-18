Politics

Florida officials, others react to immigration policy

Sens. Marco Rubio, Bill Nelson weigh in

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's how officials, including those who represent the Orlando area, have reacted to the Trump administration's highly scrutinized immigration policy, especially the separation of families.

"We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, speaking in front of a friendly audience of the National Sheriffs' Association about the administration's policies resulting in family separations. "Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards."

Critics have lambasted the policy calling it cruel, inhumane to unnecessary. Outcry has come from Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as the United Nations and religious leaders. Many have said the idea of separating children from their parents defies American and human values, as well as not needed when there are pilot programs that have shown that families with the right release conditions do show up for their court proceedings in the vast majority of cases.

President Donald Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Bill Nelson

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy

Former First Lady Laura Bush

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.