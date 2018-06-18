Florida officials, others react to immigration policy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's how officials, including those who represent the Orlando area, have reacted to the Trump administration's highly scrutinized immigration policy, especially the separation of families.

"We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, speaking in front of a friendly audience of the National Sheriffs' Association about the administration's policies resulting in family separations. "Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards."

Critics have lambasted the policy calling it cruel, inhumane to unnecessary. Outcry has come from Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as the United Nations and religious leaders. Many have said the idea of separating children from their parents defies American and human values, as well as not needed when there are pilot programs that have shown that families with the right release conditions do show up for their court proceedings in the vast majority of cases.

President Donald Trump

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio

Currently govt must either release parents & continue incentive for illegal entry with children or seperate families by detaining parents. Neither is good. Lets change the law to allow families to be held together at family facilities & shorten detention with expedited hearings — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 18, 2018

Sen. Bill Nelson

There is no legitimate reason to separate families at the border. None. This needs to stop. I have called on the Trump administration to end this inhumane policy immediately! https://t.co/f6Q6lEBVpv — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 18, 2018

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy

America has always been a beacon of hope in the world. Our immigration policy should keep us secure & reflect the values that make us exceptional. Separating children from their parents at the border doesn’t make us safer and contradicts our values. This cruel policy should end. — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) June 15, 2018

Former First Lady Laura Bush

Taking kids from parents at border is "cruel," "immoral," former first lady Laura Bush says https://t.co/5QXjUZujFF pic.twitter.com/BBQ3hcCUZn — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2018

