Former WWE wrestler Matt Morgan becomes Longwood's new mayor

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Former wrestling star Matt Morgan became Longwood's newest mayor Monday night after a unanimous vote by his fellow city commissioners.

Morgan was elected with a majority vote in November 2017 as city of Longwood district 4 commissioner.

Every year, the commission votes to elect the Seminole County town's top official.

On Monday, the 7-foot-tall former WWE wrestler was voted mayor of Longwood by a 5-0 vote, including now former Mayor Ben Paris. Paris was unanimously voted in as mayor in November of 2017 and again May of 2018, according to the city's website.

Morgan stepped out of the WWE ring more than 10 years ago and transitioned into medical sales.

After being elected to the commission in 2017, Morgan told News 6 he planned to make repairs and upgrades to the police department and the fire department a priority.

Morgan and professional wrestler Amber Nova recently came on the News 6 at Nine show to talk about the importance of helmets on high school sports team.

Nova and Morgan co-hosted an event to raise money for anti-concussion helmets for the Lyman High School football team.

