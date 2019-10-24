Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Florida college athletes making money

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday endorsed bills in the Florida Legislature that would allow college athletes to make a profit on their name, image and likeness, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

DeSantis, who was a baseball captain at Yale University, said he expects "issues" to arise, but added that the controversial topic is the right thing to pursue because it's about fairness, the report said.

"I'm confident those issues can be addressed in a way that will maintain college athletics as a really special thing, but also provide the ability for our student-athletes to be able to benefit just like anybody else would be able to benefit," DeSantis said.

Neither UCF or Stetson would comment about DeSantis' announcement.

A similar bill passed in California last month.

