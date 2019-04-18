Read the redacted Russia investigation report

Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The Department of Justice has released the redacted report produced by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Russian election interference and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.



The report is the result of a two-year investigation by Mueller and his team into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. According to Attorney General William Barr, the report did not find collusion between the campaign and Russia.



Barr gave Congress a redacted copy of the investigative report at 11 a.m. EDT after Thursday's press conference about his interpretation of the report.

Trump's personal attorneys requested and were granted access to the report "earlier this week," Barr said.

The 448-report is in two volumes, the first details Russian election interference and the second relates to whether President Trump obstructed justice.



There are four types of information redacted in the report. The redacted content includes information that would violate personal privacy, information that would harm an ongoing matter, compromise investigative techniques and information regarding the grand jury, which indicted individuals as a result of the investigation.

The first section, regarding Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, appears to be the most heavily redacted.

