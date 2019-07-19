How will 2nd Democratic debates in Detroit compare to 1st in Miami?

The lineup for the second set of Democratic presidential candidate debates in Detroit was announced Thursday, and each night will definitely have a different feel from the first set of debates in Miami last month.

CNN will host and air the debates, and earlier in the month announced the moderators and format before holding a live draw to determine the candidate lineup for each night.

Here’s a look at how the 20-candidate lineup (10 on stage each night) for the debates in Detroit on July 30 and 31 compares to the lineup in Miami.

RELATED: Here is list of Democratic candidates running for president

The lineup

First night (July 30):

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg

Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Activist/author Marianne Williamson

Second night (July 31):

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Former vice president Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Hawai'i Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Biden-Harris on same stage again

A moment that stuck out with a lot of people in Miami was during the second night of debates, when Harris launched an impassioned attack on Biden on the issue of race. Harris felt it was “hurtful” that Biden had a working relationship with two segregationist lawmakers in the past. Biden later said the attack was a “mischaracterization of my position across the board.”

The two will be on the same stage again for the second night of debates.

Biden-Sanders on different nights this time

Going into the Miami debates, much was made about how Biden and Sanders, the two frontrunners in a majority of polls, were sharing the stage on the second night and how it could turn into a one-on-battle between the two. That won’t be the case in Detroit. Sanders will appear on the first night, while Biden will take the stage on the second. Warren, who is running third in many polls, will appear on the first night also.

Bullock in, Swalwell out

The last debate in Miami featured Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, but he has since dropped out of the race.

In his place will be Bullock, who’ll appear on the first night. Not making the cut to be on stage were former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam and philanthropist Tom Steyer, who announced his candidacy earlier this month.

The list of candidates was pared down to 20 for the debates based on criteria such as the amount of donors and position in the polls.

Candidates who appeared on first night in Miami, but are on second night in Detroit

Booker, Castro, de Blasio, Gabbard, Inslee.

Candidates who appeared on second night in Miami, but are on first night in Detroit

Buttigieg, Williamson.



Graham Media Group 2019