Man caught on camera using chainsaw to cut down political sign

TAVARES, Fla. - Authorities in Lake County are searching for a man who was caught on camera using a chainsaw to cut down a political sign.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday tweeted a photo of the man, who is seen holding a chainsaw next to a sign for Jason Paynter, a retired Tavares police lieutenant who is running for the Lake County Clerk of Courts.

In the tweet, deputies said, "(On Wednesday), an individual was caught on camera, cutting down a political sign on SR 19 in Tavares."

The photo shows a white man with short hair or a buzz cut wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

