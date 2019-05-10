650 million pounds of coal ash from Puerto Rico to be disposed in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida lawmakers and Osceola County residents are expressing concern about the decision made by county commissioners to allow the import of more than a year's worth of coal ash from Puerto Rico for disposal in the county.



On April 1, the Osceola County Commission approved the agreement with Waste Connections of Osceola County to accept and dispose of coal combustion from coal-fired power plants in Puerto Rico, according to the meeting agenda.



The coal will be imported from April to December, according to the agreement, and disposed of at JED Disposal Facility in St. Cloud.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. If not properly disposed of, the ash can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water and the air. There are federal regulations that landfills that dispose of coal ash must meet, according to the EPA.



Florida Rep. Mike La Rosa, whose district includes Osceola County, said his office has been receiving complaints about the decision.



Rosa said in an email to News 6 the decision to allow the import of up to up 650 million pounds of coal ash is concerning because “potential toxic material traveling through our town on a routine basis.”



“There is some confusion regarding the State of Florida and the role of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Let me be clear, the State of Florida is not in the business of creating such contracts for Osceola County.”

