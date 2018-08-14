New law requires 'In God We Trust' be on display inside all Florida schools

Lake County schools and district offices display a framed Florida seal to comply with a new state law requiring school districts display "In God We Trust" at all schools. (Photo credit: Lake County School District)

As Florida students returned to school this month, they will see new signs displaying the motto “In God We Trust,” after Gov., Rick Scott signed into law legislation requiring all public schools display the motto.

The House bill was sponsored by Rep. Kim Daniels, a Jacksonville Democrat who said she thought Florida needed the legislation after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February. Daniels leads a Christian ministry.

Under the new law, signed by Scott in March, “In God We Trust” must be on display in all Florida schools in “a conspicuous place.” However, the motto was already on display at public schools, under a Florida law already in place requiring schools to fly the state flag, which features “In God We Trust.”

The law went into effect July 1.

Lake County School District officials told News 6 they complied with the new mandate by hanging a framed Florida seal near school front lobbies and school district offices.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson said the district also plans to display the motto in a frame at all schools once the frames come in.

The motto resurgence is part of a movement in other states passing laws requiring government buildings and schools to put up such displays.

Lawmakers approved similar legislation in Tennessee this spring that requires the motto's prominent display inside all public schools. Arkansas and South Carolina have also considered passing similar measures, reported theHill.com.

Al.com reported that state lawmakers in Alabama recently approved similar legislation to display “In God We Trust” on public property and the motto could soon become more common at Alabama schools.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.