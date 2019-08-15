Petition to rename Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower after Obama gaining speed

An online petition to rename the portion of Fifth Avenue in New York City where Trump Tower is located after former President Barack Obama is gaining traction, with more than 250,000 signatures and counting.

The people behind the petition said they were inspired by a street in Los Angeles being renamed after Obama.

"The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor," reads the petition.

The petition has been live for a couple days, and at last check, the number of signatures was almost at its goal of 275,000.

Once the petition gets enough signatures, the people behind it are going to take the matter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council.

"We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th, which killed over 3,000 New Yorkers," reads the petition.

The fact that this request involves the same street where President Donald Trump's infamous Trump Tower sits is far from a coincidence.

"I honestly started it as a joke," Elizabeth Rowan, the organizer behind the petition told Newsweek. "I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought 'Why not?'"

If the petition is actually successful, Trump Tower's new address would be 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave., New York, NY 10022.

Can you imagine if this actually happens?

If you'd like to learn more about the petition (or sign it yourself), click here.

