President Trump endorses Ron DeSantis for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis for governor of Florida.

In a tweet, Trump said, "Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!"

DeSantis, a native Floridian, was elected to Congress in 2013.

"We're proud to have the full support of President Trump," said DeSantis' campaign spokesman David Vasquez. "As a top conservative leader in Florida, taxpayer superhero and an Iraq veteran, Ron DeSantis will make a great governor of Florida."

A recent Fox News poll, showed Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam leading DeSantis 32-17 among likely Republican voters. Nearly four in 10, however, said they are undecided on a candidate.

The poll shows that immigration is the top issue for Florida’s Republican primary voters.

Asked the most important issue facing Florida, 22 percent said immigration, 16 percent chose health care, 15 percent picked the economy, 12 percent said gun policy and 10 percent identified the opioid crisis.

Trump's endorsement comes as Florida's election season is about to be officially underway.

Candidates running for the Legislature and state offices have until noon on Friday to qualify for the 2018 ballot. Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and there are already 16 candidates running for governor.

All three Cabinet offices will also be on the ballot. There are four candidates running for attorney general and six running for agriculture commissioner. Current Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is running for a full four-year term after he was appointed to the job by Scott.

Twenty state Senate seats and all 120 House seats are also up for grabs this year. Several incumbent legislators, however, may get new terms since no one has filed to run against them.

