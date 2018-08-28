President Trump eyes governor race as Florida heads to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida voters are going to the polls to select nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in an election that's caught the attention of President Donald Trump.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. local time across the state.
Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary for governor over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
In the Democratic primary, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham is seeking to win the nomination in hopes of following her father, Bob Graham, into the governor's office.
Graham is being challenged by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, billionaire Jeff Greene and Orlando-area businessman Chris King.
Florida is also picking its nominees for agriculture commissioner and attorney general. And while Scott has a primary in the U.S. Senate race, it's a foregone conclusion that he'll cruise to victory in the effort to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.
Voter info for Florida's Primary Election Day
Orange County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
UPDATE: For the 2018 elections, Orange County has changed 20 polling places. The voters in those precincts will receive new voter information cards at the end of July with the new polling place listed. Those voters will also receive their sample ballot, in August, highlighting the change.
Seminole County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Volusia County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Brevard County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Lake County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Osceola County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Flagler County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Marion County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Sumter County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Polk County
Sample Ballots -- Democratic | Republican | Nonpartisan
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Important Dates
Aug. 28: Primary election.
Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.
Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election
Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county
Nov. 6: General election.
Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.
Important Races
Governor
Republicans
- Don Baldauf, political activist
- Ron DeSantis, current U.S. representative for 6th Congressional District of Florida
- Timothy M. Devine, write-in candidate for governor in 2014
- Bob Langford
- John Joseph Mercadante, Miami businessman
- Bruce Nathan, pediatric therapist who ran as independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016
- Adam Putnam, Florida Agriculture Commissioner
- Bob White, Polk County resident and founder of Liberty Catalyst Fund
Democrats
- Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor
- Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham
- Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate
- Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group
- Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor
- Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
- John Wetherbee
U.S. Senate
Republicans
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Rick Scott, current Florida Governor
Democrats
- Bill Nelson *
U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle)
Republicans
- Neal Dunn*
Democrats
- Brandon Peters
- Bob Rackleff
U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)
Republicans
- Judson Sapp
- Ted Yoho *
Democrats
- Dushyant Jethagir Gosai
- Yvonne Hayes Hinson
- Tom Wells
U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)
Republicans
- Fred Costello
- Michael Waltz
- John Ward
Democrats
- Stephen Sevigny
- Nancy Soderberg
- John Upchurch
U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange
Republicans
- Vennia Francois
- Mike Miller
- Scott Sturgill
Democrats
- Stephanie Murphy *
- Chardo Richardson
U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)
Republicans
- Bill Posey *
Democrats
- Sanjay Patel
U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk)
Republicans
- Wayne Liebnitzky
Democrats
- Alan Grayson
- Darren Soto *
U.S. Rep. District 10 Orange
No qualified Republican candidates
Democrats
- Wade Darius
- Val Demings *
U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus)
Republicans
- Daniel Webster *
Democrats
- Dana Cottrell
U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough)
Republicans
- Neil Combee
- Sean Harper
- Danny Kushmer
- Curt Rogers
- Ed Shoemaker
- Ross Spano
Democrats
- Kristen Carlson
- Andrew P. Learned
- Raymond “Ray” Pena
Orange County Mayor
- Pete Clarke
- Jerry L. Demings
- Rob Panepinto
Orange County School Board Chair
- Matthew J. Fitzpatrick
- Teresa Jacobs
- Robert Allen Prater
- Nancy Robbinson
Attorney General
Republicans
- Ashley Moody, Republican
- Frank White, Republican
Democrats
- Sean Shaw, Democrat
- Ryan Torrens, Democrat
Chief Financial Officer
Republicans
- Jimmy Patronis, Republican *
Democrats
- Jeremy Ring, Democrat
Agriculture Commissioner
Republicans
- Matt Caldwell
- Denise Grimsley
- Mike McCalister
- Baxter Troutman
Democrats
- Roy David Walker
- Nicole "Nikki" Fried
- Jeffrey Duane Porter
* denotes all incumbent candidates
Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 primary and general elections.
