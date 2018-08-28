President Trump eyes governor race as Florida heads to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida voters are going to the polls to select nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in an election that's caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. local time across the state.

Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary for governor over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

In the Democratic primary, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham is seeking to win the nomination in hopes of following her father, Bob Graham, into the governor's office.

Graham is being challenged by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, billionaire Jeff Greene and Orlando-area businessman Chris King.

Florida is also picking its nominees for agriculture commissioner and attorney general. And while Scott has a primary in the U.S. Senate race, it's a foregone conclusion that he'll cruise to victory in the effort to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Important Dates

Aug. 28: Primary election.

Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.

Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election

Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county

Nov. 6: General election.

Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.

Important Races

Governor

Republicans

Democrats

Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor

Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham

Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate

Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group

Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor

Alex “Lundy” Lundmark

John Wetherbee

U.S. Senate

Republicans

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Rick Scott, current Florida Governor

Democrats

Bill Nelson *

U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle)

Republicans

Neal Dunn*

Democrats

Brandon Peters

Bob Rackleff

U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)

Republicans

Judson Sapp

Ted Yoho *

Democrats

Dushyant Jethagir Gosai

Yvonne Hayes Hinson

Tom Wells

U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)

Republicans

Fred Costello

Michael Waltz

John Ward

Democrats

Stephen Sevigny

Nancy Soderberg

John Upchurch

U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange

Republicans

Vennia Francois

Mike Miller

Scott Sturgill

Democrats

Stephanie Murphy *

Chardo Richardson

U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)

Republicans

Bill Posey *

Democrats

Sanjay Patel

U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk)

Republicans

Wayne Liebnitzky

Democrats

Alan Grayson

Darren Soto *

U.S. Rep. District 10 Orange

No qualified Republican candidates

Democrats

Wade Darius

Val Demings *

U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus)

Republicans

Daniel Webster *

Democrats

Dana Cottrell

U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough)

Republicans

Neil Combee

Sean Harper

Danny Kushmer

Curt Rogers

Ed Shoemaker

Ross Spano

Democrats

Kristen Carlson

Andrew P. Learned

Raymond “Ray” Pena

Orange County Mayor

Pete Clarke

Jerry L. Demings

Rob Panepinto

Orange County School Board Chair

Matthew J. Fitzpatrick

Teresa Jacobs

Robert Allen Prater

Nancy Robbinson

Attorney General

Republicans

Ashley Moody, Republican

Frank White, Republican

Democrats

Sean Shaw, Democrat

Ryan Torrens, Democrat

Chief Financial Officer

Republicans

Jimmy Patronis, Republican *

Democrats

Jeremy Ring, Democrat

Agriculture Commissioner

Republicans

Matt Caldwell

Denise Grimsley

Mike McCalister

Baxter Troutman

Democrats

Roy David Walker

Nicole "Nikki" Fried

Jeffrey Duane Porter

* denotes all incumbent candidates

