President Trump to attend upcoming Tampa MAGA rally

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump will be appearing at the next Make America Great Again rally in Tampa on July 31, Donald J. Trump for President Inc. announced Monday.

The rally, which will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, will be Trump’s eighth rally in the Tampa area since he began his run for presidency in 2015.

“As more jobs reports and economic data come out demonstrating a booming economy — thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts and other policies — this is the perfect time for a Trump rally in Florida,” said Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer for Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

Trump is expected to address the economy, his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and the importance for Floridians to vote in key races this fall, including supporting Gov. Rick Scott in his run for the U.S. Senate, Matt Gaetz’s run for re-election to the U.S. House and Ron DeSantis for governor.

The rally will be held at the Expo Hall at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 4 p.m.

Click here to get general admission tickets.

