Rep. Darren Soto to kick off re-election campaign

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Darren Soto will officially kickoff his re-election campaign Thursday.

The Democrat is seeking another term in the 9th District, which covers Osceola County and parts of Polk and Orange counties.

Soto won the seat in 2016, succeeding Alan Grayson, who stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate.

Grayson announced earlier this week that he wants to reclaim his old congressional seat and will challenge Soto in the August primary.

Soto's campaign kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse in Kissimmee.

