Report: Gwen Graham, running on environmental policy, tied to mall project near Everglades

Gwen Graham, the daughter of former Florida Governor Bob Graham, stepped down from her seat in Congress on Jan. 3. In April, she said she was “exploring” a run for governor.

MIAMI - In her campaign for Florida governor, Democratic candidate Gwen Graham lists protecting the environment among her top priorities for the Sunshine State. A new report by CBS4 Miami indicates that may be a problem for the former congresswoman because much of her income is tied to a company backing the mega-mall project currently under development at the edge of the Everglades.

When it's complete the $4 billion American Dream Mall and Theme Park will be the largest mall in the U.S. Florida environmental groups have said the massive development endangers restoration efforts for the River of Grass, CBS4 Miami reports.

The Graham Cos., founded by Graham’s family, owns a chunk of the 175 acres of land in Miami-Dade County where the mall will be built. Graham Cos. could also further develop another 300 acres of land around the mega-mall project, according to CBS Miami.

In 2017, Graham reported $829,625 in income from the Graham Cos.

When CBS4 Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede asked Graham if she thought building a massive mall on the edge of the Everglades was good for the environment, she evaded the question.

Graham’s campaign officials told CBS4 Miami she has never "been deeply involved in the work of The Graham Companies."

