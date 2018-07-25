Seminole County Commissioner Carlton Henley resigns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Commissioner Carlton Henley resigned from the board Wednesday.

Henley, 64, sent his resignation letter to Gov. Rick Scott's office directly and a copy of the letter was not immediately available, officials with the Seminole County Government said.

Henley has served on the board representing District 4 for more than 20 years. He said earlier this year he would not run again for his seat.

Henley said in a statement that he was resigning before a new commissioner was elected to a four-year term at the advice of his doctor.

"At the advice of my physician and with the support of my family, I am resigning," he said. "While I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Board throughout my career, I am especially proud of the confidence of our people."

District 4 includes part of Lake Mary, Longwood and Casselberry.

"He has resigned, but we do not have a letter at this juncture, nor do we have any details immediately available," Seminole County Government community relations officer Ashley Moore said in an email.

Henley was principal of Lyman High School for 31 years. He was also employed as an assistant principal, coach and teacher.

