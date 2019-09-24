Politics

State Rep: Convicted ex-professor shouldn't be free during appeal

Republican State Rep. Tom Leek plans to file legislation

By AP Author

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida state representative is criticizing a judge's decision to let a former professor remain free while he appeals his conviction on child sex crimes.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Republican State Rep. Tom Leek says he'll work to file legislation preventing someone convicted of child sex crimes being released pending an appeal.

Jurors convicted 61-year-old Mark Fugler in June. Judge R. Michael Hutcheson sentenced the former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor to 15 years in prison, but freed him on a $200,000 bond as he appeals the case. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor.

Hutcheson scheduled an Oct. 3 hearing to consider revoking Fugler's bond.

Leek says someone convicted of "showing your genitals to a child" shouldn't be released while appealing the conviction.

