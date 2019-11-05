Voters to elect new Oviedo mayor

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo will elect a new mayor Tuesday.

Voters will go to the polls to choose between Megan Sladek, Randy Core and Emma Reichert.

Dominic Persampiere, Oviedo's mayor since 2011, decided earlier this year not to seek re-election.

Sladek, a former Oviedo City Council member, said she has consistently voted to prioritize spending on public safety and infrastructure and to keep taxes in check and would continue to do the same as mayor.

Core said he would bring experience and leadership to help the city focus on its traffic issues and growth in infrastructure and public services.

Reichert said she will support the city's rural boundary, preserve the Twin Rivers Golf Course, invest in parks and create effective traffic plans.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Persampiere announced in July that he would not seek re-election.

"I am not going away and Debbie, our girls and I will continue to make Oviedo our home," Persampiere said in a news release. "Please stay in touch. It's been an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of this great city and thank you for allowing me to do so."

Persampiere touted a list of accomplishments that he's helped oversee in his 20 years as a city leader, first as a council member and then as mayor.

The list included: Oviedo on the Park, a low tax rate for the city, a tornado warning system, a new water plant, a designation as Best Place to Live and more.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.