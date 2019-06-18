What's the lineup for first Democratic presidential candidate debate?

Getty Images

There are so many candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, the start of the debate season will require multiple debate nights, not just one.

Overall, 24 candidates are currently seeking the nomination, although the list has been pared down to 20 for the first debate nights, based on having a minimum 1% support in three qualified polls or 65,000 unique donors to a campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, to qualify.

The candidates who didn’t make the cut are Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel and Miramar, Florida's Mayor Wayne Messam.

The remaining 20 candidates were split into two groups of 10 for the debates to be held June 26 and 27 in Miami.

The candidate appearing on June 26 are:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The candidates appearing on June 27 are:

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; New York U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; California U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell; writer and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Jose Diaz-Balart will moderate the debates that will last from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT each night.

Holt will moderate the first hour alongside Guthrie and Diaz-Balart. Todd and Maddow will moderate the second hour, with Holt appearing alongside them.

