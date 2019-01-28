Where will 2020 Democratic National Convention be held?

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd at the end on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The "when" has already been decided for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but the "where" remains up in the air.

The Democrats will gather from July 13-16 in 2020 to officially nominate their candidate for president, but it’s just a matter of whether the convention will be held in Houston, Miami or Milwaukee.

The Republicans have already chosen Charlotte, North Carolina as the host city for their convention from Aug. 24-27, 2020.

All candidate cities are required to have at least 15,000 hotel rooms within a 20-minute drive of the convention area and ideal plans for transportation and security.

Here’s a breakdown of each city’s bid to host the Democratic convention in 2020.

Houston

Why it should be chosen as host — The facilities are spacious and outstanding, from the gleaming Toyota Center as the main site to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Two massive international airports help the case for Houston, as well. Houston also hosted the 1992 Republican National Convention and regularly plays host to some major sporting events.

Why it shouldn’t — Would it really be a good idea for the Democrats to have their convention in a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic candidate in the presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976? Not only that, but visitors would need to be prepared to sweat, considering the mid-July heat.

Miami

Why it should be chosen as host — There’s nothing like the appeal of beaches, yachts on the ocean, palm trees and luxury hotels. There’s no shortage of all that in Miami. Just like Houston, the facilities aren’t too shabby, either, with American Airlines Arena and the Miami Beach Convention Center being good modern venues.

Why it shouldn’t — July is the heart of hurricane season in Florida, and even if that doesn’t pose a threat, the hot and humid summer temperatures won’t be comfortable. In addition, the vote of rural America was a big reason why President Donald Trump won in 2016, and Democrats might want a site that appeals more to middle-class voters as a measure, even if it's a small one, to prevent a repeat of that happening.

Milwaukee

Why it should be chosen as host — Milwaukee has never hosted a major party convention, so you can bet the city would be excited and ready to roll out the red carpet. With it being summer, the cooler weather actually gives Milwaukee an advantage over Houston and Miami. A brand-new arena, the Fiserv Forum, opened last year and would be used as the main site. There is also the element of Milwaukee being in the blue-collar Midwest, which could present a nice look to middle-class voters.

Why it shouldn’t — While there are enough hotel rooms to make a bid, Milwaukee doesn’t have quite the quantity and quality of options Houston and Miami boast. The Democrats also might prefer a more traditionally glamorous city for their big moment.

Of the three cities, what would be the best place for the Democrats to host their convention in 2020?

