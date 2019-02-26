Who is Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president?

He’s baaaack.

After battling Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2016 presidential election, Bernie Sanders is back to give it another try, even as he prepares to turn 78 in September.

Sanders announced Feb. 19 that he is joining the massive crowd of candidates seeking the nomination for the right to go against President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Sanders actually gave Clinton a battle for the 2016 nomination, winning 23 primaries/caucuses, earning 1,865 delegates and 13,206,428 votes.

It wasn’t enough to beat Clinton, but Sanders hopes enough of a foundation was laid with voters that he can outlast the large and diverse field of candidates in the 2020 primary.

What is unusual about Sanders is that while he is seeking the Democratic Party nomination, he technically has been an Independent since 1979.

In 2016, a big reason why Sanders lost to Clinton was that he did poorly among voters who are self-identified Democrats.

If Sanders is to win the primary in his second try, he’ll likely have to do better with that group of voters.

