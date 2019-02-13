Who is Pete Buttigieg, Democratic candidate for president?

Pete Buttigieg would make history in many ways if he ends up winning the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Buttigieg officially announced he was running for the Oval Office on Jan. 23.

The 37-year-old is the first openly gay Democratic candidate to ever run for president, and he also would be making an unprecedented jump from mayor of small town South Bend, Indiana to the White House.

Buttigieg also would be the youngest president ever elected, if he won.

Buttigieg has served as mayor of South Bend since 2011 and is also a lieutenant in the Naval Reserve, having spent seven months in Afghanistan in 2014.

He is a graduate of Harvard and was a Rhodes Scholar.

Pete Buttigieg file

Age: 37

Home state: Indiana

Family: Spouse Chasten Glezman

Background: Has been mayor of South Bend, Indiana since 2011 and is also a lieutenant in the Naval Reserve, having spent seven months in Afghanistan in 2014. In 2015, Buttigieg announced he is gay.

Click here to see more news about Pete Buttigieg.

Graham Media Group 2019