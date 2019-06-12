Who will moderate first presidential debate?

Getty Images

Are you ready for presidential candidate debates?

Whether you are or not, with conventions still a year away, plans are already in full motion for the first two debates.

The moderators were announced Tuesday for the first Democratic presidential candidate debates scheduled to take place in Miami over the course of two nights, June 26 and 27.

NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Jose Diaz-Balart will moderate the debate that will feature 10 candidates each night.

There are 24 Democratic candidates who have announced they are seeking the nomination, but the list will be pared down to 20. Candidates must have a minimum of 1 percent support in three qualified polls or 65,000 unique donors to their campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, to qualify for the debate.

Should more than 20 candidates qualify for the debate, the Democratic National Committee will use a series of tiebreakers to determine who makes it onto the stage.

The debates will happen from 9 to 11 p.m. each night, with Holt moderating the first hour alongside Guthrie and Diaz-Balart. Todd and Maddow will moderate the second hour, with Holt appearing alongside them.

A site was also announced for the second set of Democratic candidate debates in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

The Fox Theater in Detroit was chosen as the site for the debates that will be hosted by CNN.

A format and list of moderators will be announced at a later time.



