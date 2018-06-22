Who's running for Florida governor in 2018?

Would-be candidates vying to be Florida's next governor were required to file their qualifying paperwork with the Division of Elections by Friday at noon to be on the 2018 primary ballot.

After eight years in office, Gov. Rick Scott has reached his term limit and there are no shortage of politicians looking to lead the Sunshine State when he steps down.

By Friday at noon, 17 candidates from three political parties and several who are unaffiliated had filed to run for Florida governor. There were also four write-in candidates.

Here they are in alphabetical order.

Don Baldauf (REP)

Piotr Blass (Write-in)

Henry Choice (Write-in)

Ron DeSantis (REP)

Timothy M. Devine (REP)

Kyle "KC" Gibson (No party)

Andrew Gillium (DEM)

Gwen Graham (DEM)

Jeff Greene (DEM)

Raphael Herman (No party)

Jeanne Elizabeth Hunter (WRI)

Chris King (DEM)

Philip Levine (DEM)

Alex "Lundy" Lundmark (DEM)

John Joseph Mercadante (REP)

Bruce Nathan (REP)

Adam H. Putnam (REP)

Darcy G. Richardson (Reform Party)

John Wetherbee (DEM)

Bob White (REP)

Ellen Marie Wilds (write-in)

