Polk child welfare worker had over 165 files of child pornography, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography in December 2018 received an additional 165 possession charges Thursday.

Officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old William Smith, of Bartow, on Dec. 21. Bartow is a former counselor at Youth and Family Alternatives, which contracts with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Smith was initially charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, traded through the social media blogging website Tumblr. Authorities examined his laptop after his arrest and have now added another 165 counts to the charges.

The files depict some children as young as 1 to 2-years-old, according to deputies. None of the children in the images have been identified.

Smith has been in the Polk County Jail since his first arrest.

