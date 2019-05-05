Polk County coach uses basketball to mentor students

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Polk County educator is on a mission to get results and help students stay on track. His passion for sports, service and mentorship fuels him each day to encourage the youth to make positive choices.

Weedlens Beauvil, (who is known to his students as Coach B) teaches physical education at Discovery High School in Winter Haven, Florida. The 27-year-old prides himself on helping young people see their full potential. As a basketball trainer, he works with kids throughout Polk County using sports to help them find their bigger purpose in life.

"I have used basketball as a way of keeping me on the right path in life, and I am now using my knowledge of the sport to give students the same opportunity to be on the right path to success athletically as well as emotionally. Being on the right path in life begins by setting goals," said Beauvil.

He told News 6 he's also working on starting his own mentoring program this summer to help students prepare resumes, find jobs and get ready for college. As a former college basketball star, he's continuing to use his athletic skills to challenge his students both on and off the court.

Beauvil, a graduate of Tennessee Temple University, told News 6 he's passionate about serving as an advocate for the young men he coaches and mentors throughout Polk County.

"By working with the students on life changes, in addition to basketball skills, I have been able to better my relationships with them and have been given the opportunity to see their goals play out from adolescence through college, which is a very rewarding experience," said Beauvil. "My goal is to drive the kids to further pursue their goals and dreams, and I always let them know that there is always a tomorrow no matter what the outcome is and to handle any challenge day by day."

Beauvil credits his current success in part to the support he received from his family members, close friends and mentors. He also believes his faith has guided him along the way.

"My goal is to leave a legacy and share God’s love. I always tell my students, Don’t give up. I will always give you hope. Your passion is for you and your purpose is for others. Help the next find their purpose. My goal is to get you fsaid Beauvilsaid Beauvilrom your now to your next. God’s strength can always make perfect in your weakness," said Beauvil.

Beauvil said he faced challenges and obstacles in life, and he makes it clear to his students that no one is perfect. He said many of his students are from varying backgrounds and each of them has a story to share. He encourages them never to give up, even when obstacles in life may seem tough.

"I always tell my students and my clients, “Keep on kicking;” to help them realize there are going to be a lot of times in your life where you will get knocked down. 'Shut up, get up and keep on kicking. Life isn’t easy and the reward feeling is even a greater feeling when you worked hard for it," said Beauvil.

Beauvil is originally from Haiti. He grew up in Winter Haven and is a 2010 graduate of Bartow High School where he played varsity basketball for four years. He was a star player when his team

won the state championship his senior year. He then went on to attend Tennessee Temple University where he was the sixth leading scorer in the school's history. He won a conference championship and was runner-up in the Christian National tournament.

