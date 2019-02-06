Polk County school headmaster accused of molesting boy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The headmaster at a preparatory school was arrested this week after Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said he molested a boy and had been grooming him for sexual abuse since last year.

Charles Aguon II, of Davenport, teaches seventh-and eighth-grade classes at Kingdom Preparatory School. He also serves as the school's football coach. Aguon, who goes by the nickname "Pastor Tiger," is also an ordained minister and an associate pastor, according to the school's website.

Sheriff's Office deputies said they began investigating Aguon on Feb. 4 after a report of possible abuse.

Investigators spoke with the victim, who is between 12 and 16 years old, who said Aguon kissed him and touch him inappropriately on several occasions between November and December of last year.

"While Pastor Tiger (Aguon) was a role model he was grooming this boy and touching him in an inappropriate manor," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We are significantly concerned and curious to know if there are any other victims. We want the parents and grandparents to speak with their children, ask them questions."

Deputies recorded a phone call between the victim and Aguon during which he apologized. Investigators said he admitted to the inappropriate behavior to detectives.

Aguon was arrested at the school in Auburndale Tuesday. He is held without bail in the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.