Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating possible hit-and-run in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are looking into a possible hit-and-run situation after a woman was found dead around 6:40 a.m. Sunday lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 92 east near Reynolds Road in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the woman as 22-year-old Kara Fay Hanvey, of Sebring. Her body was found with some minor trauma and a possible broken leg, according to deputies.

Authorities said there were no witnesses at the scene. They are asking anyone who was driving through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to call them.

If you have any information, please contact police.

