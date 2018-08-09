'Poltergeist' haunted maze coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is inviting guests “into the light” with a new haunted maze inspired by MGM’s classic film “Poltergeist” at Halloween Horror Nights, beginning Sept. 14.

Guests will get to experience some of the film’s most iconic scenes and meet its most terrifying characters.

"From the underground graveyard to ghostly apparitions, guests will come face to face with infamous scenes from the film including the iconic flickering TV screen, menacing Beast from beyond and a pool filled with floating corpses. As guests cross into the ‘light,’ they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile," theme park officials said.

"Poltergeist" is one of the nine haunted mazes on the lineup for this year's event. Other mazes are inspired by "Stranger Things," "The First Purge," "The Walking Dead" and more.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 14 to Nov. 3. Click here for ticket information and other need-to-know details.

