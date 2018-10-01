Port Orange man offered to buy 8-year-old girl, grabbed her, mother says

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - An 81-year-old man who offered money to a woman at a Port Orange Walmart to buy her 8-year-old daughter on Friday has been arrested, Port Orange police said.

Police said a woman was sitting on a bench outside the Walmart on Dunlawton Avenue with her daughter when she said Hellmuth Kolb approached them. The mother said he asked her if she was married and then asked about her 8-year-old daughter. Kolb then began asking the woman several times if she would take money in exchange for her daughter.

The woman said she was becoming more and more uncomfortable with the situation so she got up to leave with her child. As the pair were leaving, police said, Kolb grabbed the girl's arm, tried to pull her in toward him and kissed her wrist. The woman pulled her daughter back and left the area immediately, according to the arrest report. The incident was captured on surveillance video at the store. Deputies said the video shows Kolb grab the victim and forcibly restrain her against her will.

Deputies were able to identify Kolb through his credit card transaction and other investigative means, including social media, where another woman said she had experienced a similar incident with Kolb.

Kolb is charged with simple battery and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.