Port Orange police arrest man facing 183 counts of possession of child porn

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange Police Department said Ryan Wilkins facing a 183 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said Wilkins was arrested by detectives with assistance from the DeLand Police Department.

Investigators said the digital forensics unit was able to recover the pornographic images from his cellphone on July 11.

Officers were downloaded data from his phone after he was accused of placing a recording device in a women's restroom at Firestone Complete Auto Care on South Williamson Boulevard on June 30 in Port Orange.

Wilkins was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.

