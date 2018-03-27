Possible sinkhole opens in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A possible sinkhole opened in Seminole County Tuesday afternoon, prompting officials to narrow down a nearby road to one lane.

Seminole County officials said the depression is located on Long Pond Road near Markham Woods Road. Authorities and officials from private water utilities plan to assess the situation.

Government officials said they are working to reopen the road as soon as it is safely possible.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

