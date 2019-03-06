Possibly rabid cat attacks 3 people in Leesburg, including cop

LEESBURG, Fla. - A feral cat suspected to have rabies attacked three people, including a police officer called to help Sunday in Leesburg.

Officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Westside Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found a brown tabby cat had been trying to get inside a residence and the cat attacked people who tried to stop it.

A man was bitten, a 17-year-old boy was scratched on his rib cage and a Leesburg Police Department officer who first responded to the home was scratched.

The cat was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter, where it was put under quarantine until it was euthanized due to its abnormal behavior and signs of neurological problems.

The animal's body was taken to a state lab to be tested for rabies.

