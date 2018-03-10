Power outage reported near Sand Lake Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A power outage was reported Friday night near Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

It happened in the surrounding areas near the 7500 block of Turkey Lake Road. The area is south of Universal Studios Orlando.

Traffic lights were out near Sand Lake and Turkey Lake roads.

News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval saw a transformer on fire on top of a pole. He also saw several shopping centers cast in complete darkness as the result of a power outage at the same time.

Duke Energy's website showed the outage affected 139 customers in the area. After 10:30 p.m. Friday, six customers were affected by the outage.

Duke Energy said on its website the outage was caused by damage to its equipment.

