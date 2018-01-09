Pregnant woman disappears days before Christmas, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a woman who was last seen Dec. 21 leaving her home on Southeast 30th Avenue in Summerfield around 10 p.m.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Chrystal Terry, 40, is 20 weeks pregnant, has health issues, and is without her medications, purse or cellphone.

Terry is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 126 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, orange and gray yoga pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.