Pregnant woman killed by stepson filed divorce day before attack, records show

EUSTIS, Fla. - A pregnant woman had filed for divorce the day before police say she was strangled by her stepson at a Eustis cemetery, according to court records.

Eustis police said Sue Ellen Anselmo, 39, died Monday afternoon at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Her mother Cynthia Miller told News 6 she was taken off life support.



Records show Miller filed a petition for appointment of an emergency temporary guardian in Lake County Court last week.



Sue Ellen Anselmo had "hired a family law attorney to initiate dissolution of marriage proceedings against her husband on March 2019," according to the petition. "She recently moved herself and her minor children out of the marital home due to fear for her own safety and the safety of her children."



Julieana Alvarez, who lives across the street from the family's home, said she often worried about Sue Ellen Anselmo.

"I always knew something was going on in that house," she said.



Officials with the Eustis Police Department said Ian Magnus Anselmo, 21, called 911 last week and said, "I killed my mom, she's dead," according to an arrest warrant filed by Eustis police detectives. He also said, "I strangled her," 911 calls revealed.



Police said they arrived to find the victim in the driver's seat of a car, bleeding from the nose and mouth with a cord wrapped around her neck. Lake County paramedics took her to Advent Health Waterman Hospital in critical condition where medical staff were able to resuscitate her.



Investigators said they learned at the hospital that the woman was six weeks pregnant and her family, including the suspect, knew about the pregnancy. Her mother said she has six biological children with her husband, the youngest is 6-months old, according to family. The arrest warrant does not state why the victim and Anselmo were at Greenwood Cemetery.



Police said Anselmo told them at the scene that his dad was going to be very upset.



Anselmo was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, but police said Monday that detectives will work with the state attorney's office to charge him with second-degree homicide.

