President of company under fire for SunPass upgrade failures admits problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Less than 48 hours before a state-set deadline was about to expire, the president of Conduent finally reached out in writing to explain what happened and what had been done to fix the problems with SunPass.

The two-page letter, dated July 10, was sent directly to Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew from Conduent's President David Amoriell.

Amoriell writes Conduent has made substantial improvements in recent weeks to meet the terms of the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System Agreement.

The letter states Conduent is committed to an outcome where all SunPass customers are billed correctly.

Amoriell acknowledges the SunPass website and mobile application failed and network changes were implemented during the first week.

He also states an independent third party vendor is now looking at identifying further improvements to the website.

Amoriell writes Conduent also hired more than 40 more people to handle the current workload, fix critical issues and have increased staffing and training to handle the increased call volumes.

One of those critical issues was billing toll payers twice for the same trip. Amoriell says Conduent sent apology letters to those who were double billed and reversed the charges.

Since Friday, FDOT has been posting daily updates about how many tolls have posted from the more than 100 million tolls currently backlogged.

On Wednesday, FDOT said more than 28 million transactions have been posted to date and as improvements to the system move forward, the agency expects up to 8 million transactions will be posted on a daily recurring basis until all accounts are reconciled.

FDOT said late fees and penalties will not be imposed on customers. During a July 11 update, the agency said it will continue to hold the vendor fully accountable for the delays it caused and will enforce all penalty clauses of the contract.



