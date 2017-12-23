Problem with plane engine prompts Delta flight to divert to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight heading to Boston from Fort Myers was diverted to Orlando on Friday night after the aircraft experienced an issue with one of its engines, a spokeswoman for Delta Air Lines said.

“The flight landed in Orlando without incident, and customers are being accommodated on a different aircraft,” said Liz Savadelis, of Delta, in an emailed statement. “The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

It was crew members who reported possible engine issues aboard Flight 2263.

